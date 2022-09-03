The Redeemed Church of God in Nigeria is facilitating the construction of the National Cathedral in Ghana by donating an amount of GH¢11,500.00

The National Cathedral has come under a lot of scrutinies and experienced backlash because of the amount involved in its construction

The government of Ghana is bent on completing the religious edifice and believes it will serve as a national symbol that affirms Ghana as a religious nation

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Nigerian-based mega-church called the Redeemed Christian Church of God has contributed GH¢11,500.00 to the building of Ghana's National Cathedral. Samuel Kofi Annan Wilson, the Church's General Secretary, gave the cash to Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, the National Cathedral Secretariat's Executive Director.

Redeemed Christian Church of God donates to the National Cathedral. Photo credit: Ghanaian American News

Source: UGC

At the donation ceremony held in Accra, Mr Wilson expressed the church's concern for supporting religious activities in Ghana. He said that the sum represented a seed, their quota since they are integral to Ghana's wellbeing. He explained:

Since we are all part of the nation, we must comply with any requests made of us by the country.

In addition to this donation, a few churches and religious organizations have made a commendable contribution of GH¢2.21 million to the National Cathedral's construction.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to a report that breaks down donations, the Church of Pentecost has provided a total of GH¢700,000 to the project through the Church of Pentecost Headquarters in Accra (GH¢200,000) and The Church of Pentecost (General Headquarters), which donated GH¢500,000. This makes it the single greatest donor to the project.

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana, the Action Chapel International, and the Southern Ghana Union of SDA have each donated GH200,000, making them additional significant supporters.

The initiative has also received GH¢100,000 as contributions from the Methodist Church Ghana, Triumphant Baptist Church-Kwadaso, Christ Apostolic Church International, and the Breaking Yoke Ministry Church.

President Akufo-Addo Renews Commitment To Build National Cathedral And Outlines 7 Benefits It Offers

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about President Akufo-Addo's commitment to building the National Cathedral and mentioning seven benefits it will offer. President Akufo-Addo has challenged the Christian community to rise to the challenge and says he won't give up on efforts to build Ghana's National Cathedral.

The president said that the finished National Cathedral would provide seven advantages. He made the revelation at the 19th Plenary Assembly of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar in Accra.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh