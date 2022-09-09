It is common knowledge that Kings and Queens live in castles, like how the British monarch lives in Buckingham Palace

Castles in Ghana like Osu Castle and Elmina Castle are huge enough to rival Buckingham Palace and become the official residences of Queen Elizabeth if she was Ghanaian

The castles in Ghana were built during the colonial period by the Portuguese, Danes and others as their seat of authority and a temporary holding place for enslaved people

Ghana boasts several castles that rival some of the impressive castles in other parts of the world. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions the various magnificent castles in Ghana that could have accommodated Queen Elizabeth II if she had been Ghanaian.

Osu Castle

Osu Castle, also known as Christiansborg Castle, is a 17th-century fortress built by the Danes in Ghana. It has been owned by Denmark, Norway, Portugal, Akwamu, Britain, and eventually the Ghana government post-independence. The Christiansborg Castle stands apart from other castles and forts because it served as Ghana's administrative centre before the Jubilee House was built.

The castle has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The magnificent edifice was later transformed into a Presidential Museum in 2017 as a legacy project for Ghana's 60th anniversary.

Elmina Castle

The Portuguese built Elmina Castle as a trade centre in 1482, and the Dutch took control of it in 1637. Portuguese explorers chose the castle's current location because it was strategically situated near the Benya River and the Atlantic Ocean at the tip of a long, narrow cape. In addition, the low headland's lee offered a great natural harbour. The Elmina Castle is now a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Cape Coast Castle

Like most of Ghana's historic defences, Cape Coast Castle played a crucial role during the slave trade era. The West African Historical Museum, located inside Cape Coast Castle, has an expanding collection of artwork and cultural relics, including ceremonial drums, antiquated firearms, slave trade shackles, and antique ceramics. Cape Coast Castle is also designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

