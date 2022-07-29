There are many Ghanaian celebrities like Criss Waddle and Cheddar who make a lot of money from the real estate business

Real estate investment is one of the most lucrative businesses one can engage in, which is why it is a go-to business for celebrities in the country

The real estate industry is still growing in Ghana, with many realising the vast potential it has to offer

Ghana is replete with popular celebrities making a living in the real estate industry in Ghana. Many of them own real estate developments which provide homes for people, thereby reducing the country's housing deficit. In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions Ghana's celebrities who are also in the real estate business.

Criss Waddle

Criss Waddle invests in real estate. Photo credit: YFM and ZionFelix.net

Kweku Addai, better known by his stage name Criss Waddle, is a popular musician from Ghana who is also widely known for his real estate development. He has been marketing some of the homes he constructed in Tema for a while. The houses in Tema Community 5 were constructed to satisfy modern real estate standards and feature cutting-edge designs and finishes.

Watch a video below that shows his real estate development under construction.

Cheddar

Cheddar and his real estate development tower. Photo credit: myinfo.com.gh and GH Gossip

Real estate tycoon Nana Kwame Bediako, known as Cheddar, has talked about his successes since entering the industry. He is the founder of The Kwarleyz Group. This umbrella organisation includes projects like Wonda World Estates, Petronia City Development, New Africa Construction, and Belfast City & Property Management.

In an interview, he stated that he was pleased with having changed Accra's landscape in his unique style by constructing over 700 luxury residences.

Watch the interview below.

Kojo Jones

Kojo Jones and his residential development. Photo credit: Pulse Ghana and Kojo Jones

Kojo Jones recently broke the internet with his extravagant wedding. Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah wasn't always as well known and recognisable as he is now. However, all of his personal life has suddenly been under the limelight, and people are curious to learn more about him.

Kojo Jones is an entrepreneur and philanthropist who owns Empire Domus Ltd, a prestigious Accra-based real estate company specialising in creating luxurious homes for customers across the African continent.

Watch a video of his real estate development below.

Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame (middle) lands a brand ambassadorial deal with a real estate company. Photo credit: Citi Newsroom

The "Woso" hitmaker Okyeame Kwame is making waves in Ghana's real estate industry by landing a brand ambassadorial deal with Waylead Ghana Company Limited, a group of companies focused on developing residential, retail, and commercial real estate.

The rap doctor, Kwame Nsiah-Apau, acquired a four-bedroom residence in Spintex, Accra, as part of the ambassadorial arrangement. Watch the video below.

Jay Z and Will Smith Have Invested $165 Million in Startup That Helps Renters Become Homeowners

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Jay Z and Will Smith invested $165 million in a real estate company helping people own homes. About 1,000 homes will be purchased with the funds and rented to low-income families until they can obtain mortgages.

After two years, the startup, Landis Technologies, aims to see 80% of its tenants become homeowners.

