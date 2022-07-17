Barcelona FC striker Martin Braithwaite is the richest player on the team and the only one to be featured on Forbes List

Martin Braithwaite owns several companies and one real estate company in the USA worth about $250 million

According to reports, the Danish attacker makes £85,000 per week at Barcelona, placing him just joint-14th on the list of the club's highest-paid players

According to Marca, Martin Braithwaite's success in the US real estate market has made him the richest player at Barcelona FC at the moment. According to reports, the attacker makes £85,000 per week at Camp Nou, placing him just joint-14th with midfielder Carles Alena on the list of the club's highest-paid players based solely on salary.

Michael Braithwaite. Photo credit: NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

In 2017, Braithwaite put about $850,000 into a real estate development with his uncle, Philip Michael, called NYCE Companies. Four years after investing in the real estate company, the property is now valued at $250 million.

One of the residential apartment buildings owned by Martin Braithwaite in America. Photo credit: Philadelphia Inquirer. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

According to reports, NYCE Companies grew 25 times in the four-year period. Braithwaite and his uncle, Michael, now own 1,500 apartments. The two are rumored to have 500 other properties under construction in the Philadelphia and New Jersey areas.

Braithwaite's uncle, Philip Michael, owns the Mercer building in New York City. Photo credit: Forbes. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Braithwaite's uncle, Michael, said in an interview with the Danish website BT that:

It started with our family having been in the real estate business for a long time. You will discover that investing in real estate is one of the ways you may amass wealth and safeguard your financial future here. And ever since I arrived here, my dad and Martin and I have been doing just that. Martin's job is heavily reliant on how we do in terms of strategy and long-term vision. He is involved, but not to the point where it keeps him from football.

