There are several man-made landmarks in the world, like the pyramid of Giza in Egypt, which attracts millions of tourists every year

These landmarks have become national monuments in their respective countries, and their history is taught in schools and passed down to generations

The landmarks show how creative humans can be, and some people have wondered how they were built with little technology

Man is capable of achieving anything. This is evident in the construction of several man-made structures which have become landmarks. YEN.com.gh mentions some of them in this article.

The Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt

The Great Pyramid of Giza (left) and The Great Sphinx of Giza (right). Photo credit: Architectural Digest

The great pyramid of Giza is one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World and the only one still standing. It edifice lies close to Cairo, the Egyptian capital, and was constructed with stones and bricks.

When the Egyptian pyramids were constructed, there was no mechanical lifting equipment, only physical labour. The Sphinx, a famous structure with a lion body and a pharaoh's head, is located next to the Giza pyramids.

Ethiopian Lalibela Churches, Ethiopia

Lalibela churches in Ethiopia. Photo credit: Blackpast and Mulugeta Wolde

800 years ago, an Ethiopian ruler mandated a new Christian capital to be built. In response, 11 churches were built at 8,000 feet, each carved from a single, enormous block of stone - without bricks, mortar, concrete, or timber.

It is still unclear who constructed them. However, according to the members of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, the buildings were constructed by angels.

The Moai, Chile

The Moai in Chile. Photo credit: Iñi Piñi/Flickr

The Moai are huge statues on the Polynesian island Rapa Nui. The island is commonly called Easter Island and belongs to Chile. Easter Island is more than 2,200 miles from Chile in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

Between 1250 and 1500, the islanders sculpted around 900 sculptures out of stone. The stone sculptures have huge heads. The sculptures were made out of tuff stone and compressed volcanic ash.

