American hip-hop music dominated the music industry in the 1990s and early 2000s, with millions of listeners worldwide

Hip-hop artistes like Akon, Kanye West and others made a massive fortune from their music and were able to buy magnificent mansions

Today, some of such artistes have retired from music and are spending the rest of their days retiring in their gorgeous homes

No artiste enjoyed as much fame as American hip-hop artistes from the 90s and early 2000s. They made enough money within years of performing to spend the rest of their lives lavishly. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions some American hip-pop artistes and shows the amazing mansions in which they live.

Kanye West

Kanye West buys the house right across the street from his marital home. Photo credit: Realtor.com

The "Heartless" hitmaker, Kanye West, is one of the most popular hip-hop artistes. Two months after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian entirely transferred ownership of the marital residence into her name, Kanye West purchased a property for $4.5 million right across the street. The property has a swimming pool, lobby, and guest apartments and sits on about 3,600 square feet.

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled buys a gorgeous home for $26 million. Photo credit: knightfrank.com

Khaled Mohamed Khaled, popularly known as DJ Khaled, is famous for his musical collaborations with well-renown hip-hop artistes. The record producer splurged a cool $26 million on a 13,000-square-foot mansion on the Miami Beach oceanfront. The rapper bought the house from Michael Lerner, who in the 1980s designed the well-known "Baby on Board" signs. The residence has a safe room, a guest house with four bedrooms, and a private dock.

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne's stunning residence in California. Photo credit: Classic Hip Hop Magazine

Very few hip-hop artistes have chalked up Lil Wayne's successes in the hip-hop industry. The rapper bought a magnificent estate directly next to Kylie Jenner's property! The $15.4 million home is situated in Hidden Hills, California. The mansion has an outdoor relaxation area, a beautiful kitchen, a home theatre and a swimming pool.

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mike Tyson's mansion, which he sold to 50 Cent because of bankruptcy. Due to his reputation as a brutal champion, renowned boxer Mike Tyson has solidified his place in the sport's hall of fame.

His reputation and success gained him great cash, which he lavished on a stunning home in Connecticut. Sadly, he filed into bankruptcy and was forced to sell the 52-room estate in 2003 for roughly $4 million.

