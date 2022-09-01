German-based Ghanaian content creator, BigScout Nana Prempeh, has given a tour of an upside-down house in the European country

The owner of BigScout Media visited the house with his children and captured the stunning exterior and interior

Several internet users who headed to the comment section of his YouTube video expressed varied views

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

German-based Ghanaian content creator and social media influencer, BigScout Nana Prempeh, has given a tour of an upside-down house in the European country.

BigScout Nana Prempeh revealed that he visited the Wonder House, where the bench and a bicycle are seen upside-down along the exterior.

Per Atlas Obscura, the Upside-Down House of Trassenheide was the first bottom-up dwelling built in Germany, but it wasn't the last.

Netizens react to a video showing an Upside-Down House in Germany. Photo credit: Bigscout Media

Source: UGC

The content creator also took a tour of the living room and captured the stunning interior, with the furniture and paintings upside-down. The dining table and other appliances in the kitchen are all upturned.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

BigScout Nana Prempeh also took a tour inside the office before heading to the bathroom and toilet in the house.

After uploading the video on YouTube, some internet users expressed mixed views. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Social media reactions

MKOY said:

There's a huge building in Workum, The Netherlands which is also upside down. Beautiful!

Dover Cliffs reacted:

Very beautiful architecture, where's this in Germany?

Saa saah said:

We have the same outside down house in South Africa something is NO different with this one.

Nana Kay said:

Waste of money.

MKOY replied:

Bro, it ain't your money. Could be an attraction to generate money as well.

Inside Look at Hassan Ayariga's Multi-million Palatial Mansion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, is reported to be one of the richest men in Ghana though his net worth is not public.

The Ghanaian politician owns one of the most expensive mansions and supreme whips in the country.

Ayariga's multimillion-dollar residence consists of 10 bedrooms, two penthouses, a cinema room, and four plush kitchens.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh