Beyoncé is arguably one of the most famous female singers in the world, with a large fanbase who love her dearly

Together with her husband, Jay-Z, the power couple have made waves across the world with their amazing music and ostentatious display of wealth

Beyoncé has a lot to be thankful for as she turned 41 on September 4, and yet has achieved only what many could ever dream of

Beyoncé is probably the luckiest woman alive. As she turns 41, she can thank her stars for her fame, wealth and the millions of fans who love her. In this story, YEN.com.gh brings to light the luxury possessions that the "Halo" hitmaker has acquired.

$88 million Los Angeles mansion

Beyoncé's $88 million mansion. Photo credit: Splash News

Beyoncé purchased a big estate close to Los Angeles for an incredible $88 million. The mansion has bulletproof windows and sits on a combined floor area of 30,000 square feet. The property has eight bedrooms and eleven bathrooms. Features of the mansion include a 15-car garage, staff quarters, four pools and a basketball court.

$20 million Private island

Beyoncé receives a private island from Jay-Z as a birthday gift. Photo credit: urbanislandz.com

Jay-Z surprised Beyoncé with a private island worth a whopping $29 million when she turned 29. The island gives the diva a magnificent private space with sand beaches and sparkling water. The private island is 12.5 acres in size and is located in Florida.

$40 million private jet

Beyoncé poses with the private jet she bought for Jay-Z. Photo credit: AutoJosh and The Sun

Beyoncé spent an incredible $40 million on a private plane for her husband in 2012. The $40 million aircraft contains a kitchen, bedroom, two bathrooms, and a living area and can accommodate up to 19 passengers.

The kitchen on the plane is fully equipped and has a bar. A king-sized bed with additional padding around the sides is included in the bedroom for comfort and security.

$2 million Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport

Beyoncé buys Jay-Z a Bugatti Veyron for his 41st birthday. Photo credit: Motor Authority

Beyoncé paid $2 million for a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport on Jay-Z's 41st birthday in 2010. The pair also owns a Pagani Zonda Roadster, a Ferrari F430 Spider, and a Maybach 62S.

