Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen have quietly sold off their Cheshire mansion for a whopping £3.7 million

The house was put on sale earlier this year as the Rooney family moved into a bigger mansion, still in the Cheshire region

The ex-football star is one of the richest football players on the planet, with a net worth of about $170 million

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have reportedly received £3.7 million for their Cheshire, which they put up for sale. The couple paid £1.5 million for the five-bedroom home and owned it for 15 years. The Rooney family reportedly listed the house early this year and closed on the sale five months after relocating to a larger home in the Cheshire countryside.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney. Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

The sold-off property boasted its spa, gym, swimming pool, and movie theatre. It also had a gorgeous five-a-side football field, where the former Manchester United star and his kids played. A source close to the family said in an interview that:

Although they were heartbroken to sell it, they had no need to maintain it because their new home is so lovely.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney sell off Cheshire home for £3.7 million. Photo credit: Flynet - SplashNews

Source: UGC

The Rooney family's new mansion is big enough to accommodate the couple and their four children. The six-bedroom property includes a bar, wine shop, snooker room, movie theatre, gym, hot tub, swimming pool, plunge pool, and steam room. Two lifts are also included, one for family usage and the other for outside visitors.

In addition, the property has two artificial lakes, a magnificent orangery, a spacious garage that can house six cars, and horse stables.

