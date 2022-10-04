Netizens are impressed by how fast a construction company was able to build a three-storey house

In a video shared on YouTube by Steven Ndukwu, a lady explained how the house was built in 80 hours by ten labourers, two engineers and one architect

The lady revealed that the house was a three-storey with six bedrooms, bulletproof windows and could be moved from one place to another

Netizens can't get enough of a three-storey house purportedly built in three days. In a video on YouTube by Steven Ndukwu, a woman from the construction company that built the house gave details about how they achieved the remarkable feat.

According to her, the house was built in 80 hours by about ten labourers with no technical expertise, one architect and two engineers. She explained that the house is a movable three-storey, with six bedrooms and bulletproof windows.

She added that the property is also water, rust and termite resistant. She confirmed that people travelling abroad could be able to go with the house since it is movable.

Watch a video of the house below.

Many netizens have reacted to the video of the house. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

Ete Preston praised the lady by saying:

Please give a round of applause to the lady technologist. She exuded so much grace, poise and effortless knowledge

Darcy Cardinal added:

That's seriously impressive. We have pre-built "mobile homes" here in Canada, but they don't compare to this beauty in Lagos. Good job people!

Agoz Ifebi confirmed:

This is the most interesting video I've seen as regards real estate. And the lady! She knows what she's doing. She delivered excellently. Thank you for bringing this to us Steven.

Amber commented:

That house is really well thought out! It’s modern but practical. I like the bullet proof windows. Kudos to the engineers, architects, and labourers

David Ajakaye shared a piece of advice:

I love the embedded modern technologies especially the implementation of renewable energy and the light steel construction of the house. This is top notch and should be fully embraced in the real estate industry in Africa. Cheers .

