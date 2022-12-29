Ghanaian footballer, Mohammed Kudus, has been spotted with his doting mother at an airport in Ghana

The mother-son duo posed for the picture before the Ajax midfielder reportedly jetted off outside the country

While scores of netizens expressed excitement over the pair, one fan observed that Kudus' father was missing from the picture

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus posed in a heartwarming picture with his doting mother at an airport before reportedly jetting off outside the country.

The Ajax midfielder became the darling of many during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He made history as the first Ghanaian to score a brace at the recently ended world games.

The Ghanaian footballing star arrived in Ghana from Qatar with other team members after the Black Stars were kicked out of the World Cup.

Photo of Mohammed Kudus and his mother. Credit: Gary Al-Smith - Journalist/kudus_mohammed (IG).

Source: Facebook

His achievement in the world games earned him accolades as he fast became a household name in the homes of football lovers in Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Aside from receiving a commemorative gold medal for his impressive performance, he's been immortalised in a mural.

Latest photo of Mohammed Kudus and his mom

The recent Facebook photo of the footballer and his mother at the airport, shared by Ghanaian journalist Gary Al-Smith, garnered sweet-hearted reactions.

See the image below:

Photo of Mohammed Kudus and his mother. Credit: Gary Al-Smith - Journalist.

Source: Facebook

One fan observed that Mohammed Kudus' father was missing from the picture

Korsi Afemiele said:

May the Almighty God protect him. May he see no injury. May he and his club be successful. Allah guides!

Yeboah Francis posted:

The Joy of having a hardworking son. May God bless her with good health and long life to enjoy the fruit of her womb. Anyway, where is the dad?

Nana Kwaku Asiedu commented:

Safe journey back to your destination.

George Gyedu Mintah Senior reacted:

We wish him the best.

Charles Kweku Hotler shared:

Come to the premiership.

Nånå Pøku commented:

Mom's blessings are always the best.

Abraham Asiedu posted:

May God guide you, bro.

Richard Richman said:

Safe journey.

Mohammed Kudus Caught Thirsting Over Stunner In Video

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, was captured in a video stealing glances at a beautiful lady as they posed for a picture.

In a video slide spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Black Stars player was visibly distracted as he posed standing beside the adorable lady.

There were two other men and a lady with the pair in the video slide that accentuates Mohammed Kudus thirsting over the lady beside him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh