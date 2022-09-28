Famous hip-pop star, Lil Wayne, is ready to part ways with his magnificent Miami Beach mansion

The American celebrity has listed the Miami property for sale and is asking for $29.5 million for the home

The property boasts seven bedrooms, a movie theatre, wine cellar, elevator and other impressive ultramodern features

Lil Wayne is selling his vast Miami Beach property for $29.5 million after buying it for $17 million in 2018, which is around 75% more than he bought it for. The mansion has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. In addition, the gorgeous estate has a movie theatre, wine cellar, elevator, and an outdoor terrace encircled by garden walls.

The residence was constructed in 2017 by Laurent Harrari, a developer of premium homes. The 10,632-square-foot house has 110 feet of water frontage, a pool, and a cabana and is situated on a half-acre land.

Famous listing agent Cyril Matz is in charge of the property sale; he informed the Wall Street Journal that the neighbouring home sold for $16.5 million in January. Lil Wayne's decision to sell the house at this time is unknown.

In 2017, Lil Wayne sold his house adjacent to La Gorce Island for $10 million, nearly $1.7 million less than his acquisition cost. The building had a shark lagoon and a skate park on the roof.

Justin Bieber, Hugh Jackman and Other Celebrities Who Have Sold or are Selling Their Homes Since 2021

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about celebrities who have sold their homes since 2021. If Lil Wayne successfully sells off his Miami Beach house, he will join a long list of celebs who have parted ways with their mansions.

Affluent celebrities like Hugh Jackman and Justin Bieber have the financial muscles to buy as many magnificent mansions as they choose. So it is sometimes shocking to find that such celebrities occasionally list their residences for sale, although they may have their justifications for doing so.

Because such mansions carry astronomical price tags, it is not uncommon to see renowned people sell their homes to other famous people.

