A man got many people talking after buying a toy car for his wife who asked for Range Rover for her birthday

The man unboxed the gift for her and said that was what he got her instead, an act that made the woman look on in surprise

Many people who reacted to the video said they loved that the wife received the gift and claimed the Range Rover by faith

A young lady has shared a short video of what her father did on her mother's birthday. Before then, the woman had asked her husband for a Range Rover to celebrate the day.

The man handed her a package. He unwrapped it and showed her a toy car. The husband said that was the Range Rover he could get her.

The woman said that she received the Range Rover by faith. Photo source: TikTok/@emilykhani1

She claimed Range Rover by faith

While all that was going on, the woman was short of words as she opened her mouth in surprise. Moments later, the woman held the toy and said she claimed the real Range Rover by faith.

Many people who watched the clip said that they could not stop laughing at the man's funny act and the woman's response.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Osaseri81 said:

"I love her response, even when it’s not what she wanted she still accepted it. Beautiful woman."

Diamond said:

"I love her response, beautiful family,. Mum with a positive mindset I love her."

_ESIANYO said:

"The fact that he opened the present himself."

Hassana Amadu said:

"He really said you can enter madam."

Adolph Barbara said:

"LMAOOOOOOOOO WHY IS YOUR DAD?"

Mawins said:

"Beautiful woman,claim it by faith.so shall it be."

Ghetto Buster said:

"The woman still believes in her husband so much ..he knows what her husband can do after so much play both of them are cute."

BigDaddy said:

"Mom no Dey happy oo, luk her face well oo."

Man buys Range Rover for third wife

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a flamboyant business left netizens amazed after gifting his wife with a brand-new Range Rover. Simon Kabu gifted his wife Sarah with the car as a birthday gift that was brought by a double Cabin pick up which caused a standoff in town.

Simon Kabu and his wife Sarah are the founder of the thriving company Bonfire Adventures which they started almost a decade ago to quench their desire for adventure. The two have seen the company grow into a multi-million company.

The couple's aim at the time was to change the perception that only foreign tourists can tour the country and enjoy its beauty.

