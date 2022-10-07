A hardworking man who resides in Kano state has built a beautiful-looking tricycle that actually works

Photos of the machine popularly called Keke Napep have excited Nigerians after they were posted on Twitter

A lot of reactions have trailed the photos as Nigerians are calling for support so that the man can do more

Amazing photos of a tricycle, popularly called Keke Napep, built by a Nigerian man have flooded social media.

The man who fabricated the machine is named Faisal and he is said to be based in Kano state.

Faisal fabricated the Keke Napep from scratch in Kano. Photo credit: Faisal Arts.

Source: UGC

The Keke he built looks so neat that the photos have generated reactions, with many calling for him to be supported.

Tricycle locally made in Kano by Faisal Arts

According to @OvieNews who shared the photos, Faisal fabricates the tricycles from scratch. He was seen working on one of the machines in his shop.

The Keke is named 'Faisal Arts' and 'made in Kano' is boldly written on it.

See the full tweet below:

People react to photos of tricycles made in Kano

@salistijjani007 said:

"Issa good Wallahi, here is mine from Kano Nigeria."

@wondertee4real commented:

"Make dem ban importation of tricycles already, make we dey patronise this one."

@kutty_ben said:

"And have Mr. Faisal mass produce, give him a startup loan of N1B. If this is what you want, you have to vote Peter Obi."

@odukoyaisaac commented:

"In a sane country, the government will stop the importation of keke and immediately endorse this man as the sole supplier of napep. But no, the government gains from every importation!!!"

@GodwinTanko3 said:

"This young man needs investment and better training, we can't continue this habit of neglecting genuinely talented people for flimsy reasons. This guy's a gift,we should optimize his gifts optimally."

Source: Legit.ng