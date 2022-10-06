The Akufo-Addo government has disclosed plans to introduce a new form of transport system to Ghanaians

Road and traffic congestion is expected to be a thing of the past after the government introduces a new transport system.

The sea transport module is expected to reduce traffic time when launched.

L-R: CODA CEO Jerry Ahmed Shaib; Sea bus transport system Image Credit: @Jerryshaib2016 @amphotos2013

Source: Facebook

The Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), Jerry Ahmed Shaib, made this known in a recent interview on Accra-based Citi TV.

Sea Bus System To Run From Axim To Denu - CODA CEO

Throwing more light on the module, he said the sea bus system would run to and from Axim in the Western Region to Denu in the Volta Region.

He added that plans are far advanced to get the sea transport system referred to as the CODA sea buses, up and running in the country.

“Fortunately, the President has asked the Ministry of Transport and GAPOHA to work on the landing beaches. The structure is that the ferry will be stopping at the landing beaches. We are in serious talks with a private institution and we are far advanced,” he added.

Ghana's Traffic Situation Is Getting Worse Daily

Ghana’s traffic situation, especially in the capital city, Accra, is getting worse yearly.

The congestion, which has intensified in the last few years and is becoming unbearable by the day, has led passengers and road users to spend productive hours on the road.

Road experts have described the situation as a worrying one and called for urgent governmental attention since the heavy traffic jams don’t just undermine productivity but also lead to respiratory disease and environmental pollution.

But the CODA CEO is optimistic this will be a thing of the past when the sea bus transport system is rolled out as it will go a long way to ease the traffic burden in the country.

Kumasi To Get Ghana's First Electric Light Rail Transportation System

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, is set to become the first city in Ghana to operate a tram system as a means of transportation.

Knights a.s. of the Czech Republic is working in collaboration with Ghana's Ministry of Railway Development to develop the tram technology.

Source: YEN.com.gh