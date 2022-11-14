An architectural researcher, Sam Williams, has amazed netizens by breaking down Wakanda's architecture

He explained that Wakanda's architecture is a blend of contemporary and traditional architecture, which is similar to those found in Africa

Several netizens were impressed by the breakdown and shared a few thoughts in the comments section

The popular Wakanda movie by the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set in an African setting, which has made many Africans proud, notwithstanding that it is fictional. However, in a YouTube video on Architectural Digest, an architectural researcher, Sam Williams, has proven that real African places inspire the landscape of the fictional movie.

Expert reveals that real places in Africa influenced the creation of Wakanda. Photo credit: Architectural Digest

He explained that the surrounding mountains and sprawling skyline in Wakanda set the urban city within nature, similar to Nairobi, Kenya. He added that Wakanda's skyline resembles that of Johannesburg's. Sam also spoke of several other African architectural designs that were featured in Wakanda.

Watch the video below.

Sam Williams talked about the city's natural boundary with a water body and the absence of wide roads and highways, which speaks of Africa's regard for preserving pristine nature. Several netizens were impressed by the breakdown and took to the comments to share a few words. YEN.com.gh samples some below.

Ross Wagner said:

Great insights!! This host, Sam Williams, does a fantastic job eloquently walking us through Wakanda. Can’t wait to see more

Pascale Jacqueline Petit commented:

Very well explained, Sam. Many thanks for eloquently providing both the context and references. It allows us to see the movie with a greater visual understanding.

CJ Johnson remarked:

Insanely interesting. The set designs and locations for Wakanda always stood out to me so I’m glad they’re spotlighting it more

