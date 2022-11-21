TikToker, @ntandosgudia, shared a video on social media that showed how water was leaking through the roof of her house

In the video, she showed the living room and kitchen area all drenched from water that seemed to be falling from the ceiling

Several netizens were astonished that the TikToker seemed unbothered about the incident and took to the comments to share a few thoughts

TikToker, @ntandosgudia, has surprised netizens by showing how her living room and kitchen area were being filled up with water that was raining from the ceiling. In the video, the TikToker exclaimed that it was raining in the house and showed how the water was quickly filling up the house.

The TikToker showed how her house was fast getting filled with water. Photo credit: @ntandosgudia

Source: UGC

Many wondered whether there was a problem with the ceiling that allowed water to enter the house. Others were surprised at the calm disposition of the young woman in the face of the incident and took to the comments to share a few thoughts.

Watch the video below.

YEN.com.gh sampled a few of the comments below.

Brian m asked:

How are you singing in a moment like this?

Ur. Mom<3 added:

"Omg the T.V is going to be ruined". "It's raining in the house" it's not something to celebrate

slindile_saucy_sa enquired:

But now, why didn't y'all move some of the things to another place so that it does get badly damaged?

Heaven ‍♂️ remarked:

Lol, I would be panicking, tryna save what I can, but then again I'm not rich lmao

Source: YEN.com.gh