A TikToker, @vonna_94, showed how dilapidated a house looked on social media after it was built for cheap

Several netizens have reacted to the video and took to the comments to share a few thoughts with the TikToker

Many people hire unprofessional workers or build with cheap materials because they do not want to spend much money when building their dream house

A TikToker, @vonna_94, has shown netizens the danger of using a cheap quote when constructing a house by showing a house on the verge of collapse.

In the video, she showed a house with cracks in the walls and pillars. The structure also looked like it could no longer support its weight.

Woman shares video of a house on the verge of collapse. Photo credit: @vonna_94 and drbimages

Source: UGC

Several people opt for unprofessional workers and use cheap materials to build their homes, so they do not have to spend too much in the building process. However, it causes some problems for them in the future since they have to do a lot of repair works on the house.

Watch the video below.

Several netizens shared their thoughts on the house posted by @vonna_94. YEN.com.gh samples a few comments below.

user1748940508020 said:

It's not about cheap quote but if you know your work, this will never happen

queeneath commented:

The person must remove the roof tiles before they fall. The damage is done; now save what you can.

M . P . A added:

Good thing that this happened before they could even occupy the house

Masilo opined:

When things go wrong, we blame builderswe forget that the cheapest materials are the main reason they say beam is expensive

Source: YEN.com.gh