Ghanaian YouTuber CK Gyamfi has flaunted a magnificent property in Kumasi on social media that is purported to have eighteen bedrooms

The YouTuber showed off the various areas of the house, such as the vast compound, porch, living room, kitchen, bathroom, and others

Several netizens were impressed by the video of the massive property and took to the comments to share a few thoughts

YouTuber CK Gyamfi impressed netizens when he shared a video showing an 18-bedroom property in Kumasi selling for GH₵6.5 million. He explained that the property was made of three houses, each with six bedrooms and two kitchens. CK Gyamfi added that all the bedrooms in the property were fully en-suite.

YouTuber tours 18-bedroom property in Kumasi. Photo credit: CK Gyamfi and Prostock-Studio

Source: UGC

The YouTuber then took netizens on a virtual property tour of the units, showing off its impressive areas, such as the huge compound, living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and others.

Watch the video below.

Several netizens were impressed by the property and took to the comments to share a few thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples a few below.

Great Lion prayed:

Please, God, help me to get money and life. Amen!

Jean Germain remarked:

A house like that on an unpaved street!!

Philomina Sarpong asked:

Can you please verify if the GH₵6.5 million is for all three units (18 bedrooms total) or each unit (6 bedrooms)?

Source: YEN.com.gh