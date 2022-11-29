A 27-year-old Ghanaian, Prince Wiredu, shared the inspiring story of how he built a house in Ghana in just three months after relocating from Australia

In an interview on YouTube, he explained that he spent three years in Australia but decided to return because life overseas was not as glorious as he thought

He explained that after coming to Ghana, he bought a piece of land and began building a house the day after he purchased the land

A young Ghanaian man, Prince Wiredu, amazed netizens when he claimed that he built a house in Ghana just three months after relocating from Australia. In an interview with Judith Serwaa on YouTube, the young man revealed that after returning from Australia, he bought land for GH₵45,000 and started building a house on it the following day.

Man builds a house in Ghana in 3 months after relocating from Australia. Photo credit: Judith Serwaa

Prince explained that life abroad was not as rosy as people thought, and he realised that his friends in Ghana were better off than him because they had married and built houses. That prompted him to return to Ghana after spending three years in Australia.

Prince added that he spent about $70,000 to build his house in Ghana. He also shared with his interview host that if he were still in Australia, that money would be a downpayment to secure a mortgage that he would pay back over 30 years.

Watch the interview below.

Several netizens were impressed by what the young man had done and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

@DevanteBailey said:

I’m currently in America, and tell my family this all the time to invest in Africa and build so we can fully own our land and homes. If I have to make the move by myself, I’ll do just that.

@jaymcnizzle24 added:

Very impressive. Experience they say, is the best teacher. It's good to experience things at a young age to make the right decisions for yourself and teach and inspire others. Many people get deceived into thinking it's easy to do everything abroad.

@aban8036 remarked:

Young man, you are a blessed person. Most people outside can not see it the way God showed you. You are lucky, it is a blessing.

