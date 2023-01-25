A YouTuber surprised many on social media when she shared a video showing the village mud house where she lived

She showed netizens how the mud house looked and took them on a brief virtual tour inside the home, showing the various areas of the mud house

Several netizens were astonished by the video and took to the comments section to share their thoughts

A YouTuber called Miss Dosha shared a video on her channel that showed the mud house in the village where she lived. Many were proud of her for not looking down on her place of abode but happily showing it off on social media.

A woman proudly flaunts her village mud house. Photo credit: Miss Dosha

The video that Miss Dosha shared showed both the exterior and interior areas of the mud house. She showed netizens her bedroom, kitchen area, store room and others. She stated that the bedroom did not have windows so provision was made in the thatched roof for air to get into the room.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the YouTuber's village mud house

Several netizens were proud of the YouTuber for happily flaunting her village house and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Guineith Isaacs said:

Thank you for showing us your house, Miss Dosha! I also live in a mudbrick house, in Victoria, Australia. My house does have windows, but the mudbrick is a very good house to live in, in a hot climate.

Sara Sullivan commented:

Thank you for inviting us into your home and life. I’ve always been interested in how other people live, and what their lives are. I live in East Texas in the USA. I’m an old woman who is 80 years old. Again, thank you, and so glad to meet you.❤

eagledove9 added:

I can feel the love in this house. It isn't full of junk that you don't need. Everything that you have there is important.

