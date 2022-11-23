Ghanaian man, Ishmael Lamptey, has shared on social media how he built a one-bedroom house for GH₵80,000

Ishmael's house comprises solar panels, one bedroom, a toilet, and a bath and is located in a remote area outside of Accra

Several netizens were impressed by the accomplishment and took to the comments to share their experiences about building a house in Ghana

Ghanaian YouTuber, Africa Building Hub, interviewed a Ghanaian man, Ishmael Lamptey, about how he built a house in Ghana for GH₵80,000. Ishmael revealed that he built the one-bedroom house for GH₵80,000 on the outskirts of Ghana.

Man shares how he built his dream house for GH₵80,000. Photo credit: Africa Building Hub

He explained that he bought the land for GH₵9,000 and added that he moved away from Accra to the hinterland because he was tired of city life, the traffic, and pollution. He decided to move away to a place where he could have peace of mind.

Talking about how he financed his building, Ishmael said he started with his savings before adding proceeds from an investment he had made.

Watch the video below.

Several netizens were impressed by what the young man had accomplished and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples a few comments below.

Amor Nesta commented:

If only a lot of young people will take this route instead of paying crazy rent in Accra

Halil Kunge added:

I also got a place along the Nsawam - Adeiso road, which is 45km (50 minutes drive) away from the airport. I got it for GH₵6000 last year, and I'm currently in the process of building a 3-bedroom house. I'd love to meet your friend. My site is just 20 minutes away from his, and I currently live in Adenta. Life in Accra is too stressful.

Lawrence Aberba said:

Not sure why the distance relative to the airport is important. It doesn't make sense for the regular business travelers to live far from the airport outside the city anyways

