Famous American singer and actress, Demi Lovato, has, for the first time, taken her fans on a virtual tour of her modern California farmhouse

The virtual tour was shared on YouTube by Architectural Digest and showed the celebrity explaining the details behind the various architecture and decorations

Her fans and decor enthusiasts took to the comments to share their opinions of how much they loved the house

One unique characteristic of celebrities is that they do not joke with their personal space. Instead, they spec up their mansions to "speak their language". That is the case with Demi Lovato's California Farmhouse, littered with exquisite designs and unique architecture.

Demi Lovato takes her fans on a virtual tour of her home. Photo credit: Architectural Digest

Source: UGC

Demi Lovato took her fans on a virtual tour of the residence, showing them the various rooms and talking about the designs found in each room. She even has a designed play area for her two dogs which she calls her "pup area".

Play area for her dogs. Photo credit: Architectural Digest

Source: UGC

Watch the video below.

The celebrity talked about her "glam room" where she does her makeup. she said:

Having a glam room is really important to me because I spend so much time getting my hair and makeup done for jobs and everything. So, I wanted this room to feel really cosy and really fun with a lot of energy so that when I get ready to go to work, I am in a really good mood and feeling great.

Demi Lovato's bathroom. Photo credit: Architectural Digest

Source: UGC

Several netizens took to the comments to share their thoughts on the house and its interior designs. YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

Mike Moffett said:

Demi’s home is very unique. It’s not gray and white like most mansions are. This one was very colorful. I enjoyed this

Katie Mayflower added:

I love that she takes risks with her decorating. She said that every room is special and normally I don’t like rooms that don’t flow into each other but in this case, I felt like there was a vibe that was carried through the house. The colors were all different but there was a cohesive feel.

Barbara Willis commented:

Demi's decor would make a great set for a futuristic themed movie. I like the kitchen and many of the light fixtures throughout the house.

Summer Raine chipped in:

Every room is so unexpected and unique. Houses that follow a theme are cool, but it's so refreshing and nice to see something where you never really know what you're getting into next. The art pieces are spectacular, and I love how unique this house is.

