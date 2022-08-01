There are famous celebrities like Prof. Paa Kwesi Nduom and others who have left a mark by owning properties abroad

Such celebrities have done well for themselves in Ghana and have thought it necessary to acquire properties elsewhere

Owning a lot of properties is one sure way to determine how wealthy people are because building projects are some of the most expensive businesses to embark on

Very wealthy celebrities in Ghana strive to own properties at home and abroad. Securing assets abroad is a form of investment that ensures that people and their families are well taken care of for a long time. YEN.com.gh mentions popular Ghanaians who have properties outside the country in this article.

Prof. Paa Kwesi Nduom

Former presidential candidate of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Prof. Paa Kwesi Nduom, is known to have about sixty-five businesses in Ghana and beyond. He bought the Illinois Service Federal Savings and Loan (ISF) Bank in Chicago to make it his bank's headquarters, GN Bank.

Following a financial transaction between the two managers, GN Bank took over the operations of Illinois Service Federal Savings and Loan (ISF). ISF was founded in 1934 to support Chicago's disadvantaged black neighbourhoods by providing mortgages, homeownership aid, and banking services.

Cheddar

Nana Kwame Bediako, known as Cheddar, is a businessman and real estate mogul in Ghana. On the Westside of Los Angeles, California, USA, he has purchased a $7 million mansion in the centre of the Bel-Air neighbourhood. His visit to the Versace House in Italy served as the inspiration for the home.

Kennedy Agypapong

Controversial politician Kennedy Agyapong is a millionaire who owns many houses and businesses. The Member of Parliament for Assin Central was seen in a video standing in front of what is believed to be his mansion in the US. Following news that Ken Agyapong was ill, he received several guests who had come to see how he was doing.

