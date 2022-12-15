A family shared how they have regretted buying a house at auction after discovering several horrific things at the property

They shared a video of the house on TikTok and showed how the house had a hidden room and an abandoned suitcase

Several netizens were spooked out by the video of the house and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A TikToker with the handle @geebeetv shared a video of how a family bit more than they could chew when they bought a house at auction. The family instantly regretted their decision after exploring the house and seeing things they were not comfortable with.

In the video, the family said they discovered a hidden room and found a bible in it that was hanging in the air from a hook. They then went ahead to check the attic and saw an old abandoned suitcase in the corner and found what looked like ritual items in it. In addition, there were several strange things hidden inside the walls.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the scary-looking house

Several netizens confessed that they would not have lived a day in the house after discovering the things in it. They took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

vdoesthat said:

Girl, don’t worry about trying to find info on them, they gone find you. I do not claim any energy from this video

Bond. Naveed. Wills added:

OK but the old photo with the eye blacked out on the man doesn't seem like a good sign. Either I've seen too many horrors

Meaghon Coffee commented:

Either the previous tenants placed all that stuff there as a joke or y'all are in some trouble

SulkAndPout enquired:

This is so strange, a few days ago I dreamt about this...by any chance is there a room upstairs with a huge window?

