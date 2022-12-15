A couple took to TikTok to flaunt the first house they had bought, which impressed several netizens on social media

They took netizens on a virtual property tour and showed off various areas of the house such as the living room, dining room, kitchen and others

The couple revealed that they bought the house at an auction, which raised eyebrows among some section of netizens

A couple with the TikTok handle @simsnrika achieved an important milestone in their lives when they acquired their first property together at an auction. The excited couple flaunted the house on social media and took netizens on a virtual property tour.

A couple buys their first home at auction.

They showed off areas of the house such as the living room, dining room, kitchen, hallway, garden, bathroom and bedrooms. The couple revealed that the house needed some small renovation work since it was bought at auction. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the house

Several netizens took to the comments to share their thoughts about the house. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Emma said:

This is amazing for an auction house! For a renovated house, it looks good! So much potential. I'm excited for you & I wanna see your journey! Goodluck

Georgielouise❤️ commented:

Is it just me who can hear him smiling when he starts talking? It's lovely, congratulations.

Elaina Louise asked:

Congrats! Just out of interest, where are you located and how much did it cost? This property is gorgeous with so much potential!

user8778015572826 remarked:

Congratulations guys!! what a great achievement! I'm hoping to buy my first house this year! can't wait to see you transform it

