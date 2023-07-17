In every University, students are elected to lead their colleagues in various campus groups, and the entire student-body

These students who hope to lead their colleagues have manifestos on which they campaign and hope to win elections

Two students of the University of Ghana are contesting to lead a sect of the learners on campus with a mouthwatering manifesto

The Political Science Students' Association (POSSA) of the University of Ghana is expected to hold elections to select new leaders for the 2023/2024 academic year.

One of the aspiring presidents is Richard Frimpong Boadu, popularly referred to as Nana Kay. His running mate is Jerome Ego K. Tsagbo.

The duo has listed five major things they would do if they win the elections.

They intend to help POSSA students with the needed knowledge and materials to help them study abroad.

In the flier, which has the photo of the two University of Ghana students on it, the second policy reads "study abroad workshop"

"Study abroad decisions have become very challenging not only for Graduates but also for undergraduates. Our administration will organise Zoom sessions where experts will come on board to abreast POSSA members with scholarship and study abroad guidelines."

The other four policies the leadership of Richard intends to implement when elected are: set up a 60th-anniversary scholarship fund, a POSSA complaint box, secure bed slots at various hostels for POSSA members, and open a skills school for POSSA members.

Mary Chinery-Hesse reappointed as the University Of Ghana Chancellor

Meanwhile, the council of Ghana's premier university has again appointed Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse as Chancellor.

The first female Chancellor of the University of Ghana will serve another five-year term beginning from August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2028. Her first appointment was in 2018.

A statement from the university said she was “an important voice on economic and development issues, an ardent defender of human and women’s rights, and an advocate for African imperatives, conflict resolution, and mediation.”

University of Ghana reduces fees by 2% for selected students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana, Legon announced a 2% discount on approved fees for the 2022/2023 academic year.

However, the discount was not for all students but only for full fee-paying programmes, the Accra City Campus and distance education programmes.

The University explained that it was reducing the fees only for the stated academic year to lessen the burden on students because of the current economic challenges facing the country.

The reduction was also a heed to the appeal by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education for a one-time discount of 2% on the 15% fee increase approved by Parliament for the 2022/2023 academic year.

