A TikToker took to social media to flaunt the gorgeous house in Africa where she stays with her family

Her video was in response to critics who said most Africans lived in mud houses or dilapidated conditions

Several netizens were impressed by the TikToker's house and took to the comments to say a word or two

A TikToker with the handle @texykitchen1 gave netizens a sneak peek of where she lived by flaunting her lovely home on social media. She captioned the video "what they don't show you about Africa" to respond to people who thought Africans lived in mud houses or under unsavoury circumstances.

A TikToker shares a video of her plush African mansion. Photo credit: @textykitchen1

Source: UGC

The lady showed the vast building, compound, living room, dining area and kitchen in the video. The house also had beautiful chandeliers that brightly lit up the home. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the house

The house impressed several netizens, and they shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sarah said:

Showing this to my mom when she tells me I need to finish my plate cuz other kids are hungry

added:

They say it’s all the people that are poor in Africa but there are actually states that are like normal states with banks, hotels and mansions

Xaurxra commented:

Africa is beautiful and it is sad that people are saying that it is poor

Chelsea remarked:

My family in Congo is richer than me and we're in Europe sooo AFRICA IS NOT POOR

Rat_Mommaaaa4eVeR opined:

This is the rich part of Africa. The part they show on tv is the poor part that’s why they don’t show the rich part because that doesn’t matter, the poor do

A TikToker Flaunts Magnificent Mansion With Luxury Cars In Africa

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a TikToker flaunted a plush African mansion with several luxury cars parked in its compound. The TikTok user broke the internet when he shared a video showing a stunning villa in Africa that looked like a palace.

The stunning estate has a massive compound with numerous expensive vehicles parked there. The extravagant display moved many online users, and they expressed their opinions in the post's comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh