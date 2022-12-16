A TikToker broke the internet when he shared a video showing a stunning mansion in Africa that looked like a palace

The video showed how the magnificent mansion had a huge compound with several luxury cars parked in it

Many netizens were impressed by the display of opulence and took to the comments of the post to share their thoughts

A TikToker with the handle @empireafrique wanted to prove that Africa also had wealthy people by showing a video of a stunning mansion that looked like a castle. The property had a huge compound with many luxury cars parked in it.

Mansion in Africa with luxury cars in the compound. Photo credit: @empireafrique

Source: UGC

The video showed an up-close tour of the property, which left many astounded by the mansion's features such as its size, exquisite lighting and towering pillars. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the mansion

Many netizens were impressed and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

StarseedLex ✨Alexis✨ said:

Yassss the fact that I've been on rich Africa TikTok the past few days

BW..Lyd commented:

If you are not from my state, Anambra, just marry one...e get why... That land is blessed with money...We pick it from trees

Chinzo remarked:

Oh rah, I just clocked this in my village. But the sad thing is outside that gate it’s not the same, I know because I have been there(not this house specifically)

fyane.an opined:

People are always mad when they see not all Africans are actually suffering like the world pretends it to be. Stop the hatred and admire Africans that are successful

Source: YEN.com.gh