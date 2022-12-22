A TikToker showed off her decoration skills in a video by giving her parents' house a complete makeover while they were away

The woman explained that she had only four days to do so because she had to resume her work after that

Several netizens were not impressed by her interior decoration and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @rhorhodz impressed many when she showed how she spiced up her parents' house, giving it a completely new look. In a video she posted, she showed how the house looked before decorating it and the renovation process before revealing the final look.

TikToker shares how her parents were unimpressed with her house decorations. Photo credit: @rhordodz

Source: UGC

According to her, she teamed up with her little brother to change the look of their parent's house while they were away on holiday. She added that the entire renovation took four days because she had to work.

The TikToker showed how she vacuumed, painted and applied wallpapers, among others, to achieve the desired look. She revealed that her parents were not impressed with the redecoration so her dad changed everything back to how it previously looked.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Netizens react to the video of home renovation

Several netizens were not impressed by the final look of the house and made their opinions known in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Gjfjfjgkglghgkckfl asked:

Who in their right mind would choose that hospital shade of blue?

Rukeya Parvin said:

What did she do ? She made it worse than it was

MJ remarked:

You tried and your intentions were pure so you will surely be blessed! ❤️

Thomas22 commented:

A little less clutter goes a long way. You guys are amazing and you tried your best.

Jayda Chloe opined:

Omg the ceiling is not good

A TikToker Transforms Old Garage Into Plush Apartment For Her Grandparents: "It Looks Amazing"

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a TikToker, @zandalee smit, transformed a garage into a gorgeous apartment for her grandparents. She shared a video of the whole renovation process on TikTok, showcasing how lovely the finished apartment looked. Many internet users were astounded by the remarkable makeover and left comments on the post to express their opinions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh