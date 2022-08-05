Many wealthy people are not afraid to display their riches with their extravagant lifestyles, which can be seen in the type of hotels they choose to sleep in

Several expensive hotels in Ghana come with high rates and ultramodern features which cater to the needs of the wealthy

These hotels are predominantly located in the capital, Accra, with a few located in other major cities in the country

Some hotels are not for the average Ghanaian. They exclusively cater to the needs of the rich and powerful in society, such as politicians, diplomats, expatriates and businesspeople. The nightly rates of such hotels are no joke and can even pay the salaries of many Ghanaians. YEN.com.gh mentions these hotels and how much they charge per night.

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra

The Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City is one of the very few 5-star hotels in Ghana. The hotel provides 24 opulent suites and 269 stylishly renovated rooms. The rooms in the hotel are the largest in all of Accra. In addition, the hotel is where the city's largest spa, Resense Spa, is located.

The regular rate at Kempinski per night is $350.

Accra Marriott Hotel

The Accra Marriott Hotel provides luxurious and opulent rooms and suites. In addition, it is the only specified resort that provides complimentary airport shuttle services, among others. Additionally, the establishment is renowned for providing top-notch service and professionalism.

The Kotoka International Airport is around 1 km from the hotel. The regular rate at Accra Marriott Hotel per night can range from $229 to $339, depending on the room type.

The Royal Senchi Resort

The Royal Senchi Resort was one of Ghana's first four-star hotels. The resort has a view of the powerful Volta river, which offers an eye-pleasing combination of many natural colours. The resort has 80 unique housing options, including rooms and suites.

Every chamber has a distinctive decor based on a Ghanaian tribe. The nightly rate at the Royal Senchi Resort is at least $290.

