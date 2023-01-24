Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo became the talk of the town when he embarked on a record-breaking transfer to join Al-Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia

The football club provided the football legend with accommodation that is fit for a king, boasting several luxury features

Ronaldo was housed in Four Seasons Hotel in Saudi Arabia, with his family and friends taking up a whopping 17 rooms

Portugal football legend Cristiano Ronaldo made a huge move to play for Al-Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia which shocked the football world. As part of a juicy offer made to the footballer, he has been accommodated in the plush Four Seasons Hotel in Saudi Arabia until he gets a more long-term residence.

The plush hotel where Ronaldo resides as a temporary first home is located in one of the tallest buildings in Saudi Arabia called Kingdom Centre. His entourage, which includes his family, friends, and security detail, are occupying 17 rooms and has been booked to stay at the exquisite residence for just a month.

Chefs are offering Ronaldo and his family a special in-room dinner service because of his famous status. The actor has been friendly to visitors and their children and has been observed praising hotel staff as he comes and exits.

It is anticipated that Ronaldo's hotel bill would exceed $300,000 when the footballer and his entourage finally check out after a month and move to their permanent residence.

Ronaldo and his family are most likely to reside in a posh area of the city, such as Al Muhammadiyah, which is renowned for its high-end restaurants, or Al Nakheel, which is well-liked by families because of its foreign schools.

Both neighbourhoods include a significant number of upscale gated communities designed for Western inhabitants and are adjacent to Al Nassr's 28,000-seat stadium.

