A TikTok user posted a video showing how a Ghanaian man built a house in Accra and plastered Apple company's logo all over the building

The video showed someone driving past the unpainted house and showing the logo emblazoned on three different parts of the building

Several netizens were amused by the video and took to the comments of the post to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @armanitrades posted a video on social media showing how a Ghanaian man built a house in Accra and plastered Apple company's logo all over it. According to the TikToker, the house belonged to Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam.

A man builds an "Apple house" in Accra. Photo credit: @armanitrades and Ivan Pantic

Source: TikTok

The TikToker added a caption to the video which read:

I think this is Fancy Gadam's Apple box house in Accra. Confused artist and fans.

The video showed how someone drove past the unpainted house and showed the logos strategically placed in three different areas of the building.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the house with Apple's logos

Several netizens were amused by the video and took to the comment's section of the post to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

KING ATAAKA0011 said:

Where is yours. Just see your jon life. Always respect those who are ahead of you

muzza commented:

If it's truly his, then you should thank him because it is not easy to rent even a single room in Accra, not talk of buying land

@armanitrades added:

Bro, we are just teasing him. It’s not true . This house is at Datooyili

Gãd~afî✅ remarked:

This house belongs to one man in my area

Source: YEN.com.gh