A young man got many rolling over with laughter when he shared a video showing how the interior of his mud house looked

The video first showed the house's exterior, which was made of mud, before revealing how the inside was made with blocks and cement

Several netizens found the video amusing and took to the post's comments section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikTok user with the handle @akdadonofficial caused many internet users to have a hearty laugh when he shared a video that showed a sharp contrast between how his house looked on the outside and how it looked on the inside.

A man shares how the interior of his mud house looks. Photo credit: @akdadonofficial

Source: TikTok

The video shared by the young man showed how the TikToker opened the door of his mud house to give netizens a sneak peek into his home. Upon entering, it was discovered that the house's interior looked nothing like its outer mud casing.

Instead, the mud house's interior was made with blocks and cement, just like most modern houses and had standard doors.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to the video of the mud house.

Several netizens were amused by the TikToker's antics and said they knew it was a camera trick. They took to the comments to express their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

madaamboss said:

aiii no that's not really your house ️

bryton asked:

Serious question: How do people get electricity if they live in huts? Phone charging, refrigeration etc.

PureLuv18 commented:

I would really love to visit your village, I am a big fan of the native lifestyle

Mariapercy omu bwati remarked:

Ladies and gentlemen, please argue with your keyboards

A Ghanaian man builds a wooden house for GH₵5,000 and takes netizens on a virtual property tour.

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a Ghanaian called Kingsley impressed internet users when he revealed how he constructed a little wooden house for GH₵5,000. Kingsley gave internet users a virtual tour of the house after revealing that it is built of plywood. Several online users expressed their admiration for his accomplishments in the comments section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh