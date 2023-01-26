A TikToker shared a video on social media that showed how she turned a less-desirable house into an elegant home

She accompanied the video with a caption that explained that no house was ugly, but what was needed was enough money and care to make it look beautiful

Many internet users appreciated the work that had gone into the house and took to the comments of the post to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @alahagh turned heads on social media when she shared a video of how she transformed a mundane-looking house into a stunning home. She added a caption to the post that read "no house is ugly, sometimes all you need is some TLC and some cash ".

A TikToker shared how she gave a house a complete makeover. Photo credit: @alahagh and Blend Images/John Fedele

Source: UGC

The video first showed a regular house that had a dull painting before revealing the look of the house after renovation, which showed how the tiles in the compound had been changed, the house repainted and the flower pots filled up with ornamental plants.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the house transformation

Several netizens were appreciative of the house's transformation and took to the comments section of the post to express their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@alahagh added in the comments:

Stay tuned! We will be posting the kitchen transformation this weekend when it’s complete

Tee commented:

I’m following you so that when I get money, I’d renovate my granny’s house

Facades and interiors remarked:

Yooo, I did this glazing

Skin+Body care, Fragrance sis confessed:

Glad to see you on TikTok!

Source: YEN.com.gh