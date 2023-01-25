A lady couldn't hold back her tears when she shared how her landlord evicted her from an apartment that she spent time and money renovating

A video shared on Instagram by instablog9ja showed how the lady and a few of her friends embarked on a massive renovation project at the apartment

Several netizens felt sorry for her and took to the comments section of the post to express their thoughts

An unnamed lady couldn't hold herself together when she shared how her landlord gave her just one month to pack out of her rented apartment after she spent a great deal of time renovating the residence.

A woman shares how she was given an eviction notice after renovating her apartment. Photo credit: instablog9ja

A video posted on Instagram by instablog9ja showed the lady and a few of her friends carrying out various renovation work around the apartment. The last frame of the post then revealed the lady holding an eviction notice from her landlord.

Netizens react to the lady's eviction notice from her landlord

Several netizens felt sorry for the young lady and expressed their reactions in the comments section of the post. YEN.com.gh samples a few below.

@duso4me said:

Na mumu dey renovate house wey no belong to them without signing agreement with landlord

@am_osho commented:

Make she collect the house rent na. Abi na her papa build house

@Destiny49936462 confessed:

The same thing happened to me in 2020. After a year, the landlord said his brother wants to use the house

@LecPeters added:

Abegi, just clean your eyes. Sue both that law firm and the landlady. Since they know how to instigate legal action, make it more real for them in the court of law. Imagine less than a month's quit notice for a yearly rented apartment. Taaaaaah

Source: YEN.com.gh