An African-American woman shared a video on TikTok showing how she easily acquired some official documents and other things just a few months after moving to Ghana

The video she posted showed some of the things she acquired such as a Ghana Card, a marriage license, a hospital medical card and others

Many netizens who saw the post reacted to it and took to the comments section to express their opinions

An African-American lady with the TikTok handle @_theblessedhalls gave Ghanaian netizens the shock of their lives when she shared a video showing all the things she acquired in the country shortly after arriving.

An African-American woman flaunts things she acquired after four months in Ghana. Photo credit: @_theblessedhalls

The video she posted showed her marriage license certificate, a Ghana gazette change of name document, her Ghana Card, a hospital medical card, her bank debit card, a certificate of business registration, and a land purchase certificate.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the African-American's video showing her accomplishments in Ghana

Several netizens expressed mixed reactions when they saw the African-American woman's video, with the majority stating how happy they were for her. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

user4187456134528 said:

Everything is easy when you have cash in Ghana

poulbiar commented:

The people of Ghana are the most open-minded people in Africa

Afia_savage remarked:

No hate oo. Some people who did this Ghana Card since 2020 have still not gotten their card and within 4 months you have gotten your card. Ei GH

Macho Pee added:

You must be that connected. That’s a whole different level of accomplishment. Congrats.

Theodora Yirenkyi-Larbi opined:

It’s so easy here! To get a work permit in your country takes 2-3 years

