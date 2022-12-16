YouTuber Tim Swain shared the inspiring story of how a Beninois relocated from her country to establish one of the well-known plant-based restaurants in Ghana

The woman, Dorys Adzogenu, explained that she was married to a Ghanaian so she resides and fully operates her business in the country

Several netizens were inspired by her story and took to the comments to ask questions and also share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Dorys Adzogenu is the owner of Mahorgany Health Foods, one of Ghana's most popular plant-based restaurants. She explained in an interview with Tim Swain on YouTube that the name of her restaurant was a play on words. She got the name from the Mahogany plant but also added an "r" to stress that her restaurant was strictly organic.

Beninois woman establishes a successful vegan restaurant in Ghana. Photo credit: Tim Swain

Source: UGC

Dorys Adzogenu explains how she came up with the idea

Mrs Adzogenu explained that she realised there were very few eateries in Accra that served strict vegan food where she could visit with her husband. Thus, she decided to establish her own plant-based food restaurant where vegans will be assured that what they ate was 100 per cent plant-based.

Watch the interview below.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Netizens react to the video of the vegan restaurant

Several netizens were inspired by the story and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

An Cat said:

She is beautiful and has the brains to back up her beauty. Congrats on your first of many branches. Love from Barbados.

Veronica Graham added:

This is awesome! It's so nice to know my husband & I will have options to eat when we come to visit next year. Thanks for sharing this. We're def going to visit when we're there.

Viviane Yetongnon commented:

It's funny I'm eating my fried chicken while watching this

Sandra Sackey asked:

Please where are you located? I want to come over for a treat.

Kevin Hart Launches Vegan Restaurant in Los Angeles That Will Serve Only Plant-Based Food

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how American stand-up comedian Kevin Hart launched a plant-based restaurant in Los Angeles that will serve vegan food. The famous comedian named the restaurant "Hart House," and it will offer alternatives to chicken sandwiches, cheeseburgers, and fries. Being a "flexitarian," Kevin Hart only eats chicken, no red meat, no pig, and no shellfish.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh