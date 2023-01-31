A TikToker showed off a gorgeous house on social media that had many luxury features to prove that Africans do not live in huts

The property he flaunted in the 6-second video had a huge compound, a swimming pool, a basketball court and a garage with many high-end cars

Several netizens who saw the video were impressed by it and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @akoolboyy shared a video on social media showing a plush mansion in Africa that dispels the wrong notion by most ignorant people in advanced nations that all Africans lived in huts. He also quickly clarified that he did not own the property but was hired to clean the swimming pool.

The video that the TikToker shared showed a magnificent property that had a swimming pool, a huge compound, a basketball court and a garage that had many luxury cars parked.

Netizens react to the video posted by the cleaner

Several netizens were impressed by the property that the cleaner flaunted and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

purity said:

Nah cause my family’s house in Kenya is way nicer than the house we have here in the States

Shalbec123 commented:

The funny part is that there are people in Africa living the rich life while others are paying a lot for apartments

No label️‍ added:

At least he is honest and not claiming something that’s not his

John Crawford️‼️ remarked:

Literally like the house my dad is building. It is gonna be done next year

