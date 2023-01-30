A TikTok user shared an amusing video showing how people can deal with their landlords this January

The 9-second video showed how the man fell flat on the ground and started crawling back into the house when he heard his landlord ring his doorbell

Several internet users saw the funny side of the video and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @obayip shared a hilarious video showing how people could effectively manage their relationships with their landlords without stress this January.

The video showed how the TikToker fell to the ground and crawled back into the house when he heard his landlord ring his doorbell. The idea was to avoid his landlord at all costs to prevent the property owner from demanding house rent.

Many internet users who saw the video could identify with it because many believed that January was always a tough month since people mostly spent all their money on festivities in December.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the TikToker's video on how to hide from landlords

Several netizens were amused by the video and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Ongame Nekulu said:

He he he he I have been in my flat without any movement. No window, no open light for two weeks now. My landlord thinks I'm still out of the town

jacklinekyalo4 commented:

Snake would be snaking this January

Becky Mukako jokingly remarked:

January, January lite, January max and January pro max

rachmah opined:

Shame, just tell him you gonna pay next month. No need to hide

