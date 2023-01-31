A TikToker impressed many when she shared a video showing the gorgeous mansion that her parents built in Africa

The video showed an elegant-looking house that was painted white and also showed the interior of the property

Several netizens approved of the video and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikTok user with the handle @iifunanyau got many gushing over a video she posted showing the plush mansion that her parents built in Africa. She added a caption to the footage describing how proud she was of her parents.

Plush mansion TikToker's parents built in Africa. Photo credit: @iifunanyau

Source: UGC

The video showed a gorgeous-looking well-lit house with a vast compound. It also showed the property's beautiful interior like the living room, dining area, bedroom, balcony, atrium, bar area and others.

Before the video ended, it showed the parents of the TikToker proudly waving their hands at the camera. In the comments, the TikToker confessed that her parents have been married for 30 years and have worked hard to get what they have.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to the video showing the house built by the TikToker's parents

Several netizens were impressed by the opulence on display at the property and took to the comments to express their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

sparklydimps said:

That is gorgeous and congratulations to them. They obviously worked hard for this.

TREMENDOUS commented:

Wow!! Absolutely beautiful! Congratulations!

Clementine Kanfom tagged a friend and remarked:

@traeday the parts of the homeland they don’t show

Seechelle added:

They did a good job

Woman shares inspiring story of how she sold her house in America to relocate to Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how several people were astonished by Barbara when she revealed in an interview how she had sold her home in America and relocated to Ghana. Barbara added that she fell in love with Ghana during her first visit to the country in May 2019 and chose to live there permanently. Many online users were moved by her audacious action and expressed their thoughts in the comments area.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh