Celebrated Hollywood actor Idris Elba has unveiled plans to build a film studio in Ghana, which has been received warmly by the general public

He made his plans known when he paid a courtesy visit to President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House

The celebrity actor added that a thorough strategy was needed to advance Ghana to the forefront of the filmmaking industry

Famous Hollywood movie actor, Idris Elba, stated that he is willing to build a cutting-edge film studio in Ghana when he paid a courtesy call to President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Friday, February 3, 2023. The duo talked about various topics, including the value of film to Ghana, where the celebrity's mother was born.

Idris Elba spoke to the media and highlighted his reasons for setting up a film studio in Ghana. He explained:

Currently, we call it West African Studios, but that’s a working title. We’ve been working on this for three or four years to raise a plan that puts a facility at the centre of African filmmaking. There’s a lot for African filmmaking, but the facilities are lacking

The film actor and Golden Globe Award winner anticipates that the endeavour will draw more moviemakers to Ghana and West Africa. Elba also disclosed that he will return to Ghana to make a movie in December, marking the second time he has done so.

Details of Idris Elba's film studio in Ghana

Very little is known about the famous actor's film studio in Ghana since it is in its infancy but is anticipated that the film project will cost billions of dollars and have several ultramodern features. It is expected that it could have similar features as Tyler Perry's $250 million studio which has 12 sound stages and several replicas of famous buildings such as the White House, street homes, business buildings, and much more.

