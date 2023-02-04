International movie megastar Idris Elba paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo as part of his visit to Ghana

In his meeting with the president, he disclosed that his team has been working endlessly with the National Film Authority to establish an ultra-modern movie studio in the country

The news has excited many Ghanaians as they take to social media to show their appreciation to the Hollywood star

English actor and Hollywood star Idrissa Akuna Elba OBE is in Ghana, and he met the President of the republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

In a video from their meeting that is making rounds on social media, Idris Elba was captured pitching an idea of building a film studio in the country.

He noted that it forms part of his initiative of building movie studios in Africa. He added that the reason they chose West Africa is because in South Africa, there are studios there which boosts the production of movies in that region.

He added that his team in collaboration with the National Film Authority (NFA) have done their groundwork and has noted that countries like South Africa, countries around Europe, Greece and morocco appreciate the value of revenue from making films.

Mr Elba added that his team has been working tirelessly for the past three to four years in ensuring that a state-of-the-art facility film studio is mounted in the country.

He added that even though there are a lot of filmmakers in Africa, there is the issue of lack of facilities which in turn prevents the making of quality movies.

Reactions as Idris Elba hints of building ultra-modern movie studio in Ghana

@truthandfiction said:

So. The very day @idriselba arrives in Ghana. I leave for Dubai. If I ever needed proof I can’t catch a break…

@NanaYhaw_ commented:

British actor and Hollywood sensation Idris Elba has revealed to the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, that he and his partners plan to build a film studio in Ghana as part of efforts to promote the Beyond the Return initiative.

@MuhammadNtim remarked:

Great news

@TuckerT184 stated:

Great if it works out, and hope the project collaborates with existing studios and production houses.

@kapsugar remarked:

GhMovies to the world of Cinematography

Source: YEN.com.gh