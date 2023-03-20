Ghana's real estate sector is ever-growing, and some neighbourhoods like Tse Addo and Aburi have become highly sought-after because of their potential value in future

The developing areas in Ghana boast planned residential estates, schools and public facilities that attract many city dwellers

The prices of land in such developing areas have increased recently because of their high demand

Developing neighbourhoods in Ghana are now the go-to places for people looking to buy a house or land because of their many benefits, such as less noise pollution, less traffic, easy access to public amenities and proximity to schools.

In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions some developing neighbourhoods in Ghana that are highly sought after, making properties in such areas generally expensive.

Tse Addo

Tse Addo is a fast-developing community in Accra where many prominent people live, such as former President John Mahama.

The neighbourhood lies behind Trade Fair, characterised by tall structures, under-construction buildings, and lovely gated residential estates. Many Ghanaians are rushing in to get a piece of land at Tse Addo before property prices become too expensive since it is believed that the expanding neighbourhood will soon become like Airport Residential Area or East Legon.

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Benaiah Cathline-Abraham, a facility manager for high-end properties in Accra, confessed:

Tse Addo has roads that are well-linked to Accra's prime areas. The settlement is also well-planned and gives one value for their money. It may not be as expensive as Airport Residential Area or Cantonments, but if offers similar services as those prime areas.

Also, one of the reasons people prefer Tse Addo to other emerging communities is that it is located close to the Atlantic Ocean, making it ideal for beach lovers.

East Legon Hills

The wealth and fame of East Legon have been carried through to East Legon Hills, an emerging settlement situated in Kpone-Katamanso, close to Santoe.

The area has a reputation for being a family-friendly neighbourhood with top-notch schools, shopping centres, and incredibly affordable yet decent houses.

The neighbourhood has decent roads, pipe-borne water, and power and is rapidly growing, with land going for around GH¢ 150,000.

East Legon Hills' appeal as an affordable and spacious neighbourhood makes it peaceful and tranquil for its residents.

Swami India Ghana Ltd. is a well-known real estate developer in East Legon Hills that has built a gated residential neighbourhood called Paradise Estate.

Airport Hills

Airport Hills is an emerging neighbourhood in Accra suitable for people who cannot afford the high property prices in prime locations like the Airport Residential Area or Cantonments.

The neighbourhood features serene gated residences and is desirable for the wealthy, influential, and affluent members of society. The community has tarred interconnected road networks with hospitals, international schools, shopping malls, banks, restaurants, police stations, etc.

The Airport Hills area is gradually developing into a commercial hub that attracts visitors from all over the world.

The emerging area appeals to foreign investors and businesspeople taking advantage of Ghana's investment prospects, creating a demand for houses in the locality.

Aburi

Many people are leaving the noise, congestion, hustle and bustle of city life and relocating to the mountains of Aburi in the Eastern Region of Ghana for fresh air.

After leaving Accra, driving through the lush hills takes around 40 minutes to get to the centre of Aburi. The emerging residential area boasts several impressive features, such as botanical gardens, luxury hotels and getaway locations.

Aburi is an increasingly popular residential destination for older people and retired businesspeople who want to escape the stress of city life.

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Felinda Twumasi, a property agent consultant with a real estate company, said:

Aburi has become a highly sought-after community and an expensive place to buy land. Most of Ghana's top politicians, like former Presidents John Mahama and Jerry John Rawlings, have property there. The presidential resort, Peduase Lodge, is also located there. All these factors have significantly increased the value of land in Aburi.

