A TikToker flaunted some African residential neighbourhoods to show that there were affluent residences on the continent

The video showed several plush homes with well-laid-out residential patterns, manicured lawns and paved roads

Several netizens were impressed by the video and took to the post's comments section to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @gidicribs posted a social media video showing how well some Africans lived. The footage showed several mansions carefully laid out in beautiful residential patterns and had paved roads and well-manicured lawns.

TikToker flaunts plush mansions in Africa. Photo credit: @gidicribs

Source: TikTok

The TikToker posted the video and captioned it, "the part of Africa the media won't show you". The internet user posted the video to disprove the notion held by Europeans and Americans that Africans lived in huts.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the houses.

Several netizens were impressed by the gorgeous houses on display in the video. They took to the comments to compare the properties to several gated communities and similar places in Europe and America. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

AOM7 asked:

This is beautiful! Where is this place?

Guy Sensei said:

Show them who's boss! Africans are as wealthy as those in America. That is why most houses in Africa are now quoted in dollars.

Sey bae commented:

These houses are gorgeous! I am praying that God grants me the grace to make enough money to buy one for my mother

"What they don’t show you about Africa": TikToker flaunts her plush mansion where she stays with her family

Source: YEN.com.gh