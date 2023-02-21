A TikToker posted a video of the tallest residential building in Africa, Ponte City Apartments in Johannesburg, South Africa, which amused many

He stated that the residential building located in South Africa looked like a toilet roll because of its cylindrical shape

Several netizens were amused by the video of the building and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

A TikToker with the handle @architectrussell amused many when he shared a video of the tallest residential building in Africa called Ponte City Apartments and mentioned that it looked like a toilet roll.

He explained that the building was uniquely shaped because local regulations at the time required kitchens and bathrooms to have windows. Thus, the architect designed an open centre, allowing light and ventilation on both sides of the apartments.

According to the TikToker, the 173-metre-high apartment building in Johannesburg, South Africa, was built in 1975 and has fifty-five floors and a circular lobby.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of Africa's tallest residential building

Several netizens were amused and impressed by the structure and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Average life goals said:

I’m from Joburg, but I’ve never seen the inside of this building. Always drive past it on the highway.

Abdullah_Abass_Architect commented:

It's a strange and intimidating building; it made my head spin....view from above is astonishing.

Andac_Scire enquired:

Wait, it looks fantastic. Why aren't these designs more widespread?

nolwazihlonyane remarked:

I have stayed in this building since 1998. Apartment 4801 has three beds, two baths, a living and dining area, and a large kitchen. There was also a walk-in closet.

