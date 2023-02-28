A man took to social media to share how he painted the walls of American Rapper Blueface's mansion with gorgeous artwork

The video showed how Blueface looked astounded by the work of art, which was displayed on the walls of his living room

Several netizens were impressed by the artist's work and took the post's comments to share their thoughts

A TikTok user with the handle @xjohnborn took to social media to display his stunning artwork at American Rapper Blueface's house. He posted the video with the caption, "I painted @bluefacebleedem mansion & here's how it turned out!!"

TikToker paints Blueface's mansion. Photo credit: @xjohnborn

Source: TikTok

The video showed how Blueface was visibly taken aback by the art designs done on his walls. It also showed gorgeous art designs which featured cartoon animations and drawings of a famous American figure.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the art drawings at Blueface's house

The artwork impressed several netizens who commented on the post to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

positivevibes.04 commented:

I wonder what Blueface’s reaction would be if the painter painted it red

Strain_Concepts said:

I went to one of Blueface's concerts when he first started. I didn't know he'd blow up this far!

Elliott Parker remarked:

Painting every wall in someone's house is the dream. Congrats! You did amazing!

trulyeazy added:

That’s dope bro!!! Check out this artist! You two are on fire. Here’s her @trvncat

Matthew opined:

Should've had @zhcyt do it. it would have looked better, but it's still awesome

Source: YEN.com.gh