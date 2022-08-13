The whole of Africa is filled with colour and beauty that is spread across the various villages and cultures on the continent

The architecture of old villages in Africa was made of colour designs that tell stories about the history and tradition of the villages

As architecture progresses and takes on new designs, these old African villages have become antique and serve as tourist destinations

African architecture is unique and one of the most diverse on the continent. However, a regular pattern found in most African villages is their love for colours. YEN.com.gh brings to light some villages in Africa that are brightly and beautifully coloured to give the place a unique architectural design.

Sirigu Village in Ghana

The mud houses in Sirigu village. Photo credit: Northern Clay Centre and TrekEarth

In Sirigu village, the males are solely responsible for constructing the mud homes, which the women beautifully adorn with colourful designs. The locals can understand the visual language used in the designs on the mud buildings. It makes it possible for people to decipher messages without language.

Nubian Villages in Aswan, Egypt

Brightly coloured Nubian villages. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone

The Nubian villages in Egypt are known to be very colourful. This is because the Nubian people used bright hues and symbolic designs to paint their homes. The incredible structures boast unique customs, dialects, attire, worldviews, cultures, and histories.

Ndebele Village In Mpumalanga, South Africa

The colourful Ndebele villages. Photo credit: Zebranaturereserve and jennyh_33

The Ndebele people's vibrant cultural crafts and their multi-coloured painted traditional homesteads are eye-catching. The combination of colours and the women's drawings of triangular and rectangular forms on their huts give their history the appearance of glancing through books of intensely visual paintings.

