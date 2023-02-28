A YouTuber called Lily Ogini excitedly flaunted her apartment in Accra and took netizens on a virtual property tour

She showed off various areas of the property, such as the living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom

The apartment impressed several netizens, and they took to the post's comments to share their thoughts

A YouTuber, Lily Ogini, impressed many when she made a video of the luxurious apartment in Ghana where she moved into. She mentioned that she made the video to welcome her YouTube followers to her new home officially.

YouTuber flaunts her apartment in Accra. Photo credit: Lily Ogini

Source: Youtube

Lily added that she was taking her followers on a virtual property tour to determine whether the apartment was as luxurious as she claimed.

The video showed apartment features such as the living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video showing the YouTuber's luxury apartment

The apartment impressed several netizens who took to the comments to express themselves. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Martin Adjei commented:

I am so happy about your daily progress in life. I can tell you that you have started it on a good note. Your apartment is awesome and located in a good place too. Very soon, the apartment will be full of household equipment and furniture. Enjoy your life because you work hard.

Angela Marteki Markwei said:

It's a beautiful apartment. There is nothing wrong with your curtains. Grey and white are nice colours. Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.

Renoma Empire prayed:

This apartment is very beautiful and so spacious. Only Congratulations are permitted in your life. I like that colourful mat, bed and the tripod with the camera . Keep moving more gracefully.

Colbert Ponia remarked:

Humble beginning. It will get better. Having a roof over your head is important, and then you can plan your life. Happy for you.

