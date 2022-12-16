Popular Ghana-based real estate YouTuber, Vanessa Kanbi, took netizens on a virtual tour of her first home in Ghana

The YouTuber, who is from the UK, decided to show netizens around her first rental property in Ghana, which cost about $3,000 per month

Several netizens were impressed by the property's features and took to the comments to share their thoughts

Popular real estate YouTuber, Vanessa Kanbi, decided to give her followers a sneak peek into her first home in Ghana which she said cost about $3000 per month. She mentioned the various features that the house had that warranted its huge price tag.

A YouTuber flaunts her first apartment in Ghana. Photo credit: Vanessa Kanbi

Source: UGC

In the video, Vanessa explained that the apartment had a shared pool, generator and garden. She toured the property and flaunted areas like the kitchen, living room, bedrooms and playroom. The YouTuber mentioned that she enjoyed the security that the property provided since it was in a gated community.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the $3000/month apartment

Several netizens were impressed by the features of the house and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

EKO-A said:

Location, location, location plus security. The same facilities can be found in a different vicinity for far less than the price tag in this video. It's always up to the individual to avoid the big boys' neighbourhood if you want something cheap. "Accra, live by plan".

Jahkaya commented:

I'm actually impressed with that house. It looks well designed and portioned with lawn and trees; not very common

Lastofthe70schildren asserted:

Beautiful home!✨ Ghana y’all are building some beautiful family homes for real! Loved the natural lighting and the spacious rooms.

Luc remarked:

Hey Vanessa, don't give up on building or buying your own house. Set yourself a goal and stop renting as soon as you can. Owning assets that you can pass on to your kids will change your life. It has changed mine

Source: YEN.com.gh